Vehicle Replacement Assistance: Up to $5,000 Available

Hawaiian Council is offering up to $5,000 in financial assistance to help individuals and families replace vehicles lost due to the recent floods and storms. This program is designed to restore mobility and support impacted households in returning to work, school, and daily life. Award amounts will be based on demonstrated need and the verified funding gap, up to a maximum of $5,000.

What is Gap Assistance?

Gap assistance helps cover the difference between your insurance payout and the cost of replacing your vehicle.

Gap = Cost of replacement vehicle minus insurance payout

Eligibility

You may be eligible if you:

Lost your vehicle due to the Hawaiʻi floods or storms beginning March 2026

due to the Hawaiʻi floods or storms beginning March 2026 Had active insurance coverage at the time of loss

at the time of loss Received an insurance payout

Have a remaining financial gap to replace your vehicle

to replace your vehicle Used the vehicle as a primary mode of transportation for your household

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Due to limited funding, priority may be given to:

Households with major damage or total loss

Individuals who rely on a vehicle for work or essential needs

Applicants experiencing financial hardship

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Application Requirements

All applicants must provide:

Valid identification (State ID, Driver’s License, or Passport)

(State ID, Driver’s License, or Passport) Insurance total loss determination or other official documentation confirming the vehicle was lost due to the March storms and flooding

or other official documentation confirming the vehicle was lost due to the March storms and flooding Proof of insurance payout amount

Additional documentation will be required depending on how funds will be used.

Funding Process and Required Documentation

1. Replacement Vehicle Purchase

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For applicants purchasing a vehicle:

Vehicle purchase agreement or invoice

Dealership name and location

Sales associate contact information (phone and email)

Funds will be paid directly to the dealership whenever possible. Documentation must be submitted within 30 days of award notification. Hawaiian Council will coordinate directly with the dealership to process payment. Before payment is issued to the dealership, the applicant must provide a complete purchase contract and sales agreement.

2. Reimbursement (Vehicle Already Purchased)

For applicants who have already purchased a replacement vehicle:

Vehicle purchase agreement

Proof of payment (receipt, financing agreement, or bank statement)

Vehicle registration in the applicant’s name

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Approved funds will be issued directly to the applicant.

3. Existing Auto Loan Balance

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For applicants with a remaining loan balance that exceeds the insurance payout:

Vehicle registration in the applicant’s name

Loan documents, including a current statement

Documentation verifying the outstanding loan balance

Funds may be issued directly to the lender whenever possible.

Additional Support

Financing options may also be available through Hawaiian Council’s Loan Fund. If you need assistance securing a vehicle loan, please contact us at 808-596-8155.