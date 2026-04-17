Consumer Alert: Public warned about investment scams on Meta platforms

Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection warns the public about fraudulent investment schemes proliferating across Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Scammers are increasingly using deceptive advertisements and “deepfake” technology to lure investors into high-stakes scams to defraud them of their savings.

An example of an ad for a potential pump-and-dump scheme featuring a photo of Kevin O’Leary used without his permission. (Courtesy Image: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs)

These scams include pump-and-dump scams, confidence scams and fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes that take advantage of victims to extract as much money from them as possible.

Investors especially are urged to carefully scrutinize social media advertisements before investing. Most reputable broker-dealers and investment advisors do not post specific investment advice on social media platforms.

Anyone who might have been a victim of these scams is encouraged to report it to the state.

Any identifying information provided will be protected according to law and policies on the safeguarding of identifying information.

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“Scammers are using social media and sophisticated tactics like deepfakes to lure Hawaiʻi residents into fraudulent investment schemes,” said Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director Mana Moriarty in a state release about the scams. “Consumers should be extremely cautious of any online investment opportunity — especially those promising guaranteed returns — and take time to verify before investing.”

How pump-and-dump social media scams work

Victims are lured into investment groups and convinced to invest in cryptocurrencies or low-priced stocks.

The scammers advertise, hype and recommend buying the stocks or cryptocurrencies, increasing their prices and then sell when the price is high, while the victims lose their money.

(Courtesy Graphic: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs)

Pump-and-dump schemes typically follow a three-step process:

The bait: Scam ads appear on Facebook or Instagram featuring recognizable figures, such as Cathie Wood (Ark Invest), Joe Kernen (CNBC) or Kevin O’Leary (CNBC), or less well-known financial advisors without their permission. The ads often promise exclusive “insider” memberships or “guaranteed” high-return investment tips.

Scam ads appear on Facebook or Instagram featuring recognizable figures, such as Cathie Wood (Ark Invest), Joe Kernen (CNBC) or Kevin O’Leary (CNBC), or less well-known financial advisors without their permission. The ads often promise exclusive “insider” memberships or “guaranteed” high-return investment tips. The shift: Once a user clicks the ad, they are pressured to move the conversation to WhatsApp or other encrypted platforms such as Telegram. This allows scammers to operate away from platform moderators.

Once a user clicks the ad, they are pressured to move the conversation to WhatsApp or other encrypted platforms such as Telegram. This allows scammers to operate away from platform moderators. The hook: Victims are funneled into group chats where they receive so-called “expert” advice and false testimonials. Eventually, victims are coerced to invest large amounts in a stock or cryptocurrency, which then goes up in price and the scammers sell off at the inflated price, leaving the victims to lose their money once the price plummets.

How confidence scams work

Fraudsters develop trusting relationships with their victims and convince them to “invest” using fake investment platforms that drain a victim’s money. These scams can also follow a three-step process:

The bait: Scammers post ads suggesting investors can make money using an investment platform or strategy. These ads could also feature well-known figures or institutions. Once the user clicks on an ad, they might be asked to enter their contact information. Other times, they will be taken to a different website that further describes the investment strategy or platform — often resembling a news article — where they are then asked to enter their contact information.

Scammers post ads suggesting investors can make money using an investment platform or strategy. These ads could also feature well-known figures or institutions. Once the user clicks on an ad, they might be asked to enter their contact information. Other times, they will be taken to a different website that further describes the investment strategy or platform — often resembling a news article — where they are then asked to enter their contact information. The investment: After the user provides their account information, they will be contacted by scammers who develop a relationship of trust and confidence with the victim. The scammers might offer to “teach” the user how to trade on a fake investing platform or even connect the victim with their own personal advisor, who will speak with the user on a daily basis. The scammers then guide their victims to a professional-looking website or app (which is often a clone of a real trading platform). Often victims will be asked to invest a small amount at first and the app will show the investment making significant profits throughout the course of a few days. To prove it’s “real,” the scammers might let the victim withdraw some of the initial profit back to their bank account. Thinking the platform is legitimate and having developed a close connection with the scammers, victims will, over time, invest large amounts of money and could even take out loans from friends or family to fund their investments.

After the user provides their account information, they will be contacted by scammers who develop a relationship of trust and confidence with the victim. The scammers might offer to “teach” the user how to trade on a fake investing platform or even connect the victim with their own personal advisor, who will speak with the user on a daily basis. The scammers then guide their victims to a professional-looking website or app (which is often a clone of a real trading platform). Often victims will be asked to invest a small amount at first and the app will show the investment making significant profits throughout the course of a few days. To prove it’s “real,” the scammers might let the victim withdraw some of the initial profit back to their bank account. Thinking the platform is legitimate and having developed a close connection with the scammers, victims will, over time, invest large amounts of money and could even take out loans from friends or family to fund their investments. The scam: Once the victims seek to withdraw their profits, they are told they need to pay some kind of fee, such as a commission or tax. Even if the victims pay, the scammers find other excuses not to return the money. Once the victim stops paying these fees or making more investments, the scammers disappear — along with the victim’s investment.

(Courtesy Graphic: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs)

Protect yourself from social media investment scams

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Investors should be very cautious before responding to any social media investment ads and making any related investments.

Remember that social media sites could be hosting billions of scam ads each day and reputable broker-dealers and investment advisors, especially individuals, typically do not advertise their investment strategies on social media.

Office of Consumer Protection recommends Hawaiʻi residents stay vigilant to avoid falling victim and protect themselves with the following steps.

1. Identify “red flags”

When browsing social media sites and interacting with supposed investment professionals online, be highly skeptical if you see:

Promises of guaranteed returns: No legitimate investment is “risk-free” or offers a guaranteed return.

No legitimate investment is “risk-free” or offers a guaranteed return. High-pressure tactics: Warnings you will “miss out” or demands to invest immediately.

Warnings you will “miss out” or demands to invest immediately. Celebrity endorsements: Scammers often use artificial intelligence-generated images or videos of famous entrepreneurs to lure victims.

Scammers often use artificial intelligence-generated images or videos of famous entrepreneurs to lure victims. Cryptocurrency demands: Requests to use crypto automatic teller machines or send crypto to private wallets or platforms should be regarded with suspicion.

Requests to use crypto automatic teller machines or send crypto to private wallets or platforms should be regarded with suspicion. Requests to accept other people’s money: Scammers will sometimes ask victims to accept other people’s funds in their bank accounts and convert them to cryptocurrency.

Scammers will sometimes ask victims to accept other people’s funds in their bank accounts and convert them to cryptocurrency. Platform hopping: Requests to move the conversation to encrypted apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram.

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2. Verify before you invest

Never take an ad or salesperson’s word at face value. Remember a salesperson’s job is to be persuasive and paint a rosy picture. Conduct your own independent research:

Verify credentials: Use the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority BrokerCheck to confirm if a professional is registered. But be wary, scams can often impersonate people, firms and their credentials.

Use the to confirm if a professional is registered. But be wary, scams can often impersonate people, firms and their credentials. Search for reviews: Search the name of the company or salesperson alongside words such as “scam” or “complaint.”

Search the name of the company or salesperson alongside words such as “scam” or “complaint.” Check email addresses: Verify you are communicating with a real email associated with a real advisor’s company. Remember that scammers can register email addresses slightly different or can change one letter from a legitimate domain.

Verify you are communicating with a real email associated with a real advisor’s company. Remember that scammers can register email addresses slightly different or can change one letter from a legitimate domain. Look for spelling errors: Given that many scams sometimes originate overseas, ads and other communications could have spelling mistakes.

Given that many scams sometimes originate overseas, ads and other communications could have spelling mistakes. Consult with a trusted advisor: Consult a trusted legal professional or financial advisor who can advise you if the investment is proper.

Consult a trusted legal professional or financial advisor who can advise you if the investment is proper. Follow warnings from advisors: If your bank or investment/financial advisor cautions you about your new investment, take time to further investigate the new “investment opportunity” and do not simply dismiss their concerns.

If your bank or investment/financial advisor cautions you about your new investment, take time to further investigate the new “investment opportunity” and do not simply dismiss their concerns. Trust your instincts and think twice before investing: If an investment seems fishy or too good to be true, it probably is.

(Courtesy Graphic: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs)

3. Beware of “deepfakes” and artificial intelligence

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Scam ads now use sophisticated technology to mimic real people in videos or livestreams.

Spot the fake: If a video seems slightly “off” or the audio doesn’t perfectly match the lip movements, it might be a deepfake.

If a video seems slightly “off” or the audio doesn’t perfectly match the lip movements, it might be a deepfake. Reverse search: If you see a video of a famous figure, search for the original footage online. Fraudsters often repurpose old interviews.

If you see a video of a famous figure, search for the original footage online. Fraudsters often repurpose old interviews. Beware of financial advice: Famous figures do not usually provide financial advice online or advertise investments in obscure cryptocurrency trading platforms.

4. Protect your identity and network

Your Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp profiles are gold mines for scammers looking to build a relationship with you.

Lock down your profile: Change your settings to keep your friends list, photos and posts private. This prevents scammers from seeing who you know.

Change your settings to keep your friends list, photos and posts private. This prevents scammers from seeing who you know. Verify friends: If a friend suddenly messages you about a “great investment opportunity,” contact them outside social media to ensure their account wasn’t hacked.

If a friend suddenly messages you about a “great investment opportunity,” contact them outside social media to ensure their account wasn’t hacked. Never share credentials: Do not provide login information, Social Security numbers or financial details to anyone you meet online.

Do not provide login information, Social Security numbers or financial details to anyone you meet online. Do not provide strangers access to your devices: Do not allow anyone you do not know well to access your computer or mobile phone remotely to help you with your existing investment account or open a new account. Often times, scammers will pose as a representative of the company you have an account with and ask for a password or answers to the security questions and — within seconds — empty everything in your account.

(Courtesy Graphic: Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs)

Hawaiʻi residents should keep in mind that most fraudulent transactions, especially those involving cryptocurrency, are irreversible.

If you choose to invest, always keep a paper trail and archive all communications.

After you lose your money, you might hear from a purported asset recovery specialist or attorney who promises to retrieve the money you lost for a fee.

Be very wary of these people, as some of them might have no interest or qualification to help you and are just taking advantage of your situation to make money — and might even be scammers themselves.