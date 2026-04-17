Fundraiser for Maui boy battling leukemia set for Saturday at Hope Chapel

Rafael Fernandes. PC: courtesy

A fundraising event is planned this weekend for a Maui boy battling leukemia.

The Family Fund Day for 9-year-old Rafael “Rafa” Fernandes takes place Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope Chapel in Kīhei.

It will feature a Keiki Zone with inflatables and carnival games, a garage sale, food and drinks, and a silent auction with donates items and giveaways including a trip to Las Vegas valued at $3,000.

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All are welcome to attend with 100% of proceeds going to support Rafael’s fight against leukemia.

Leaders with Vertical Sports Maui say Rafael has been attending their camp for the last five years, but this will be the first year he is unable to attend, as he is still in treatment at the Ronald McDonald House on Oʻahu.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family with medical expenses, travel, are, meals and recovery. As of Friday morning, $33,761 was raised toward a $100,000 goal.

Rafael Fernandes. PC: courtesy

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Rafa is described as boy who is “cheerful, kind, and full of life — the kind of child whose smile warms every heart around him.”

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Organizers say the shortly after his birthday on Oct. 31, Rafael and his family received his heartbreaking diagnosis.

“Since then, their world has been filled with hospital visits, treatments, and moments that test their strength and faith every single day,” according to an update on GoFundMe. “Every act of kindness makes a difference — whether it’s a donation, a prayer, or sharing his story.”