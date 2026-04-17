Hawai‘i State Attorney General urges residents to verify charities when donating to Kona low disaster relief efforts

South Kīhei Road storm recovery. PC: County of Maui

Hawai‘i residents are urged to verify where they are sending their money as charities and crowdfunding platforms solicit donations in the wake of the severe Kona low storms and floods.

The Tax and Charities Division within the Department of the Attorney General is reminding the public to carefully research before donating to or creating fundraising events. Below are ways to verify the status of a charity:

Hawaiʻi Attorney General: https://charity.ehawaii.gov/charity/welcome.html

IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search: https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/

Charity Navigator: https://www.charitynavigator.org/

DCCA Business Search: https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/search.html

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public may also visit the Federal Trade Commission website for detailed tips on how to avoid scammers when donating to crowdfunding campaigns through social media platforms. In addition, the department encourages everyone to find out who is behind the crowdfunding request and donate only to campaigns organized by people you know.

Also, pay attention to who is asking for and receiving the money. Check where the donation link leads and confirm with the person who posted it that they know the charity or fundraiser organizer.

Ensure the fundraiser provides clear information about the following:

Where your money goes. Who is receiving my donation?

Fees. Will the fundraiser take any fees from my donation?

Timing. When will the charity receive my donation?

Follow-through. What will happen to my donation if it can’t be sent to the charity I chose?

Your information. Will my information be shared with the charity or anyone else?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If these details are not clear, consider donating elsewhere or giving directly to established charities.

Individuals or businesses seeking to organize a fundraising event on behalf of a charity are reminded to comply with requirements to obtain a written consent from the charity before conducting a fundraiser.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Written consent forms may be submitted to the Department of the Attorney General by using the online form provided here.

Charities should also conduct due diligence to ensure they are aware of and have approved fundraising events conducted on their behalf. Charities are also reminded to comply with registration requirements with the Department of the Attorney General before soliciting donations in Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information and details about the registration requirement can be found on the Tax and Charites Division website.

Questions or complaints about a scam charity or suspicious fundraiser can be directed to the Tax and Charities Division at 808-586-1480 or by emailing ATG.Charities@hawaii.gov.