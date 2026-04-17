Hawaiian Electric using drones as a wildfire safety tool on Maui

Hawaiian Electric drone inspections, Maui County 2025. (Courtesy: HECO)

As part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy, Hawaiian Electric will begin this month using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections of its electrical infrastructure in identified wildfire risk areas throughout Maui. Inspections will continue through June 2026. The drones play a critical role in the inspection process in Maui County, and on Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu as the technology enables Hawaiian Electric to more quickly identify issues to prevent or lessen the risk of wildfires.

On Maui, Hawaiian Electric has contracted with ProEnergy to conduct drone inspections alongside the company’s own staff. Inspections typically will be conducted on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., pending weather conditions. Personnel will drive Hawaiian Electric or Hawaiian Electric contractor marked vehicles. If on foot, the drone operator will wear a ProEnergy company-branded hard hat and vest. All personnel will carry a Hawaiian Electric employee or contractor identification badge.

The inspections are performed at the poles and power lines, and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator must enter private property, like a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing equipment located on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.

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For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or ProEnergy at 442-445-9292.

The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in compliance and protection of all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and has developed safety, training, operating, and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews. Drones performing scheduled flights in support of utility and infrastructure projects are regulated by the FAA. Tampering with or damaging drone equipment or interfering with drone operations could be subject to federal enforcement or citing.