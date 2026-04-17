Maui food security effort doubles production: 40,000+ pounds delivered to Lahaina fire-impacted families

PC: Kaialahui Foundation

Thanks to continued support from Maui United Way, the Kaialahui Foundation is midway through an ambitious year-long expansion of its Meaʻai Pono project – a grassroots initiative to strengthen Maui’s food security by doubling local food production, planting native trees, and delivering tens of thousands of pounds of culturally appropriate, locally grown foods to wildfire-impacted families.

With Maui United Way’s funding, Meaʻai Pono is already making measurable progress in rebuilding Maui’s food system from the ground up. Founded by longtime Maui farmers Robert and Juanita Pahia of Hawaiʻi Taro Farm (Lā Kāhea), the Kaialahui Foundation is dedicated to cultivating resilience through agriculture and community collaboration.

“Maui United Way’s investment allows us to go beyond recovery – we’re building a more resilient, food-secure Maui,” said Robert Pahia, President and Director of Kaialahui Foundation. “Because of their support, we’ve been able to expand production, hire local technicians, and nourish our communities with foods that honor our island’s roots.”

Expanding Food Production and Resilience

PC: Kaialahui Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since the project began last year, Kaialahui has successfully expanded its ancestral food production footprint by nearly 100%, growing from 6 acres of dryland kalo and maiʻa (banana) to a total of 12 cultivated acres at Lā Kāhea in Waikapū.

The project also includes the planting of 100 native canopy trees, improving biodiversity and soil health while reducing wildfire and urban heat impacts in an area federally identified as Low Urban Tree Canopy and High Urban Heat Severity.

With the addition of a new mini excavator, purchased with Maui United Way funding, Kaialahui’s team has been able to repair irrigation lines, improve infrastructure, and sustain year-round planting and maintenance.

Feeding Families and Strengthening Farmers

PC: Kaialahui Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

So far, Meaʻai Pono has grown, aggregated, and distributed over 40,000 pounds of locally sourced ancestral foods – including kalo, ʻuala (sweet potato), ʻulu (breadfruit), and maiʻa (banana) — to local families in need. Working closely with community hubs such as Pōhaku Park in Lahaina and the Living Pono Project in Wailuku, the foundation continues to deliver weekly distributions to wildfire survivors and low-income families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Every pound of food we grow and deliver represents hope and healing for a family still recovering,” said Robert, known fondly to the community as Uncle Bobby. “With Maui United Way’s support, we’re not just providing meals – we’re creating a bridge between farmers and families.”

Data-Driven Community Care

To ensure the program remains guided by community needs, Kaialahui’s dedicated Data Specialist has been stationed at partner sites weekly, conducting digital data collection to track household demographics, food access, and community impact. Data monitoring strengthens coordination among partners and improves the island’s understanding of food security gaps and successes.

Sustaining a Regenerative Future

PC: Kaialahui Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking ahead to the remainder of the grant period, Kaialahui Foundation remains focused on long-term sustainability. Annual maintenance for its shared equipment, continued staff development, and expanded partnerships with local schools and community hubs are already in motion. The foundation’s recently restructured board – bringing together leaders from agriculture, conservation, and nonprofit sectors – is helping guide this regenerative vision forward.

“The collaboration between Maui United Way and grassroots organizations like ours shows what’s possible when we invest in community-led recovery,” said Pahia. “This partnership is about feeding our people today and empowering Maui’s food system for tomorrow.”