Maui OnStage Youth Spring Musical and Community Toy Drive

The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever, running April 25 through May 3.

The Maui OnStage Education & Youth Program presents its spring musical production, The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever, running April 25 through May 3 at the Historic ʻĪao Theater.

The story follows Skyler, a girl about to turn 12 who has planned the biggest celebration of the year. But when all the adults suddenly vanish mid-party, the kids find themselves trapped in the backyard and forced to create a brand-new society. Led by Skyler’s older brother, Charlie, the group embarks on a comedic and heartwarming journey of responsibility, leadership, and sibling respect.

Celebrating with a Purpose In the spirit of the show’s birthday theme, Maui OnStage is partnering with local nonprofits to spread joy to keiki in need. Audiences are invited to bring a new toy (ages 1–12) or a gift card (for ages 13+) to any performance. All donations will benefit Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. A designated gift table will be located outside the theater for all four performances.

The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever, running April 25 through May 3.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Performance Details:

Dates: April 25, 26 and May 2, 3

Time: All performances at 2 p.m.

Location: Historic ʻĪao Theater, 68 N Market St, Wailuku

Tickets: $10 (Plus applicable fees)

Running Time: 50 minutes

The 2026 Youth Season is generously sponsored by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust. Tickets are available now at MauiOnStage.com or at the box office at the Historic ʻĪao Theater.