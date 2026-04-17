Section of South Kīhei Road to close for storm repair work from April 20-June 20

Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

South Kīhei Road will be closed between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20. The closure will remain in place around the clock, weather permitting, through June 20, 2026, for repairs following recent Kona storms, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

Only local access will be allowed. Through traffic should expect delays and follow detour signs via Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street, Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

The second phase of work is required so crews can fix Kona storm-related washouts and roadway damage, according to DPW. The first phase of repair work addressed South Kīhei Road between North Kīhei Road and Ohukai Road.

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For general information on County DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks .