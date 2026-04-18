Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2026

April 18, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 03:46 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 10:05 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:09 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small pulse of medium period swell energy from the northwest should produce a slight bump in north facing surf heights tonight into Sunday morning. A small to moderate, medium period northwest swell will move into the region by Monday night and continue through Wednesday. A moderate, medium period northeast swell arrives Tuesday and peaks on Wednesday, bringing moderate surf to north-facing shores, before slowly declining through the end of the week. 


A medium-period south swell will continue to fade tonight, allowing surf along south shores to return to background levels by Sunday. A series of overlapping small south swells will move into the region into next week. Surf heights along east-facing shores remain on the smaller side due to weaker trade winds until the arrival of the aforementioned northeast swell on Tuesday. Small background energy from the west will be possible, especially later in the week, from Severe Tropical Storm Sinlaku. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu