Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 03:46 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:05 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:09 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small pulse of medium period swell energy from the northwest should produce a slight bump in north facing surf heights tonight into Sunday morning. A small to moderate, medium period northwest swell will move into the region by Monday night and continue through Wednesday. A moderate, medium period northeast swell arrives Tuesday and peaks on Wednesday, bringing moderate surf to north-facing shores, before slowly declining through the end of the week.

A medium-period south swell will continue to fade tonight, allowing surf along south shores to return to background levels by Sunday. A series of overlapping small south swells will move into the region into next week. Surf heights along east-facing shores remain on the smaller side due to weaker trade winds until the arrival of the aforementioned northeast swell on Tuesday. Small background energy from the west will be possible, especially later in the week, from Severe Tropical Storm Sinlaku.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.