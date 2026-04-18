Rotary Club of Wailuku to host presentation on stormwater and Adopt-A-Highway program

Kamehameha Schools Maui volunteers pose for a photo during an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup in April.

The Rotary Club of Wailuku will host Stormwater Maui for a presentation on stormwater management and the Adopt-A-Highway program on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 12 to 1 p.m. at 130 Market Street in Wailuku.

The session will highlight how community efforts can reduce roadway litter and prevent pollutants from entering Maui’s waterways and ocean. The Adopt-A-Highway program invites volunteer groups to maintain a two-mile stretch of state highway through regular cleanups, safety training, and ongoing stewardship. Participating groups receive supplies, training, and recognition signage.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Highways Maui District oversees the program as part of its broader commitment to protecting public health, safety, and water quality through stormwater management.

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Organizations interested in participating can find more information, applications, and available highway segments at www.stormwatermaui.com.

To learn more about this event or to join the Rotary Club of Wailuku, contact Rotary Club President Rachel Miyoshi at rachelmiyoshi@gmail.com.