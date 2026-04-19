Direct2UH gets $400K boost from national grant program aimed at simplifying path to college

University of Hawaiʻi is one of 10 recipients of a national grant from Lumina Foundation’s Great Admissions Redesign initiative, which will be used to expand the university system’s Direct2UH program.

The $400,000 grant is part of the foundation’s $3.5 million investment to simplify college admissions and expand student access throughout the country.

Courtesy Photo: University of Hawaiʻi

Building on the success of Direct2UH — the direct admissions initiative launched in October 2025 that offers free entry to Hawaiʻi public high school seniors based on their grade-point average — the grant will fund a unified admissions system with enhanced outreach and guidance.

This creates a more equitable pathway for students to apply, access financial aid and enroll at nine campuses, with University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa expected to join the program later this year.

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“This investment allows us to build a simpler, more connected pathway to college for Hawaiʻi’s students — one that ensures every learner, regardless of background or geography, has clear and supported opportunities, making it easier for more students to move from aspiration to enrollment and ultimately to success,” said University of Hawaiʻi Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Farrah-Marie Gomes in a university release about the grant award.

Lumina’s Great Admissions Redesign initiative supports states, systems and institutions in integrating admissions, financial aid, advising and enrollment systems.

The goal is to remove unnecessary barriers and help more students successfully enroll in and complete college.

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“Across the country, we’re seeing real momentum to rethink how students access college,” said Lumina Strategy Director Melanie Heath in the release. “This cohort reflects a clear shift from fragmented fixes to coordinated, student-centered systems.”

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Direct2UH at full scale will reach students at all public and charter high schools throughout the state, with implementation in partnership with Hawaiʻi Department of Education and Hawaiʻi P–20.

By aligning systems and expanding support, it will increase college access and enrollment statewide, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

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“This work matters locally because it directly addresses the barriers our students face and strengthens our responsibility as a statewide system to serve every community,” Gomes said.

Lumina’s Great Admissions Redesign initiative also advances Lumina’s Goal 2040, which aims for 75% of working-age adults to have a credential of value.