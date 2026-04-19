Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will not seek re-election

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, State of Hawaiʻi. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced today that she will not seek re-election to a second term. In a statement, Luke said, “This weekend, after a long discussion with my family and close friends, I decided not to seek re-election to a second term as Lieutenant Governor.”

Calling it a difficult decision, Luke said, “Serving the people of Hawai‘i has been an honor, and my family has always been supportive of my passion for this work. But the last three months have been difficult, making the rigors of campaigning exceptionally burdensome for my family.”

She continued saying, “While I have always been a fighter, I cannot tolerate the toll that they are paying. I intend to continue doing the job I was elected to do, offering my best effort to the people of Hawai‘i every day.”