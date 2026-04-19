Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:07 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:58 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Swell and surf will remain small along all shores through late Monday.

A small, medium period, northwest swell will move across the waters Monday night through Wednesday. Another small, long period, west northwest swell will enter the waters Wednesday night and provide a slight bump up for surf along west and northwest facing shores. A moderate, medium to long period, northeast swell arrives on Tuesday and peaks on Wednesday, bringing moderate surf to north and northeast facing shores, before slowly declining through the end of the week.

Surf will remain small along south and east facing shores through the period.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.