County Department of Liquor Control office to be closed for half day April 24

The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control, located at 110 Alaʻihi St., Room 212, Kahului, will be closed for a half day for department training starting at noon Friday, April 24, 2026.

The office is expected to resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Licensees with materials to pick up or drop off are asked to call the employee they are working with to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling the Department of Liquor Control, Licensing and Permits Division at 808-243-7063, the Enforcement Division at 808-243-7101 or the Support Services Division at 808-243-7753.

General information about the department is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/liquor.

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