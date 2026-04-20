FEMA aid now available for Maui, Big Island and Honolulu residents impacted by March storms

Kihei Kai’s 16-unit A Building was destroyed on March 13, 2026 by flooding from the Kona low storm a little more than a year after it was damaged by flooding from the 2025 Kona low storm. HJI / Cammy Clark photo

At the President’s direction, federal disaster assistance is now available to help individuals and households recover from the impacts of the Kona Low flooding that occurred March 10–24, 2026. The Major Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA’s Individual Assistance program for the City and County of Honolulu, as well as Hawaiʻi and Maui counties.

If you have homeowners or renters’ insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

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Survivors can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance by:

Phone: Calling FEMA’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-621-3362 (1-800-621-FEMA). If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone, or another service, please provide FEMA the number for that service.

Calling FEMA’s toll-free hotline at (1-800-621-FEMA). Online: Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov .

Visiting . Mobile App: Using the FEMA app on a smartphone or tablet.

Registration is free and survivors should apply soon—the deadline for applications will be June 7, 2026; applications can be updated with additional information if the situation changes.

Be Ready with Key Information

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Having important information and documents ready will help speed up your application. When applying, please have:

Your current contact information (phone number, mailing address, and email, if available)

The address of the damaged home

Your Social Security number

Insurance information, including any homeowner’s, renters, or flood insurance policy and known coverage

A brief description of the damage and any losses

Bank account and routing numbers if you choose direct deposit for any approved assistance

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You do not need to have all documents in hand to start your application but providing complete and accurate information will help prevent delays.

What FEMA Individual Assistance May Provide

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FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help survivors with basic, essential needs that are not covered by insurance or other sources. Depending on individual circumstances, assistance may include:

Temporary housing assistance for homeowners and renters who cannot live in their homes due to disaster damage

Basic home repairs to make a primary residence safe, sanitary, and functional

Other Needs Assistance, which may help with necessary expenses such as: Personal property Transportation Certain medical, dental, or childcare costs Other eligible disaster-related expenses



FEMA assistance is not a replacement for insurance and is not intended to restore all losses. It is designed to help jump-start recovery for essential needs.

Insurance and Other Help