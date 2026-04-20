MEMA, other agencies to participate in April 23 training in Kahului

MEMA-CST 2025 training exercise. PC: County of Maui

A multiagency, full-scale training exercise will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kahului, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency. During this time, smoke and emergency vehicle activity may be visible in the areas of Kahului Harbor and Kahului Airport.

MEMA encourages the public to follow any signage or instructions from personnel near the state facilities and to be aware that training exercises on emergencies, such as simulated injuries, do not necessitate calls to 911. The 93rd Civil Support Team training will take place at the Kahului Harbor and in the vicinity of the Joint Training Center near Kahului Airport.

The exercise will involve critical collaboration among County agencies and departments, including MEMA, Department of Fire and Public Safety and Maui Police Department, along with American Medical Response, Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, United States Coast Guard, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement Sheriff Division, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Harbors Division, and other partners.















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Thursday’s comprehensive training will simulate a variety of emergency scenarios to strengthen coordination, communication and response capabilities. The goal of the exercise is to enhance readiness and ensure a coordinated response during emergencies among participating agencies.

No live ammunition or simulated live rounds will be used in this exercise. No live or lethal chemical or biological agents will be part of the training scenario.