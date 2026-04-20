PGA TOUR confirms exit of Hawaiʻi tournaments in 2027; exploring senior event options

The Sentry was last held in 2025 at The Plantation Course in Kapalua. File photo by Wendy Osher

The PGA TOUR will not play The Sentry or the Sony Open in Hawaiʻi in 2027, according to reports today from the PGA. This marks the first time in 56 years that there will be a PGA TOUR tournament absence in the islands, following steady presence since the Sony Open started play at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu in 1971.

There are reportedly talks underway to explore options to transition the Sony Open in Hawaiʻi to a PGA TOUR Champions event for seniors “in conjunction with the existing Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to create a two-tournament presence in the Aloha State,” the PGA TOUR reports.

The Sentry last played at The Plantation Course on Maui in 2025 and was canceled in 2026 due to drought and logistical challenges. It had been held in Kapalua every year since 1999.

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The Sentry has an estimated annual economic impact of $50 million on Maui, supporting numerous businesses, from hotels and restaurants to small, local enterprises, according to earlier reports from Maui Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber noted that the tournament’s presence annually brings 2,000 to 3,000 tourists to the island, generating essential revenue and showcasing Maui’s beauty to a global audience.