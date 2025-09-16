Maui Chamber of Commerce calls pullout of The Sentry in 2026 a ‘significant blow,’ but remains hopeful

The Sentry golf tournament at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. File PC: (2022) Wendy Osher

The Maui Chamber of Commerce today released a statement in response to the PGA Tour’s announcement that The Sentry, the season-opening event of the PGA Tour, will not be held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2026. This difficult decision was made due to ongoing drought conditions and severe water conservation requirements impacting the island.

“The decision by the PGA Tour to relocate The Sentry for 2026 is a tremendous loss for our entire community,” said Pamela Tumpap, President, Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We want to acknowledge the immense effort by the PGA Tour, Sentry Insurance, and Kapalua Resort to try and find a solution to keep this prestigious event on Maui. We appreciate their dedication and understanding that, currently, significant water conservation is needed in West Maui.”

The Chamber says that for 27 years, The Sentry has been a “cornerstone of Maui’s economy and a source of pride for its residents.” The organization reports the annual tournament has had a “profound impact, not just as a world-class sporting event, but as a vital partner in the

island’s economic and charitable landscape.”

“The loss of this event, even for a single year, is a significant blow,” according to the MCoC.

The Sentry has an estimated annual economic impact of $50 million on Maui, supporting numerous businesses, from hotels and restaurants to small, local enterprises, the MCoC reports. The Chamber notes that the tournament’s presence annually brings 2,000 to 3,000 tourists to the island, generating essential revenue and showcasing Maui’s beauty to a global audience.

“Beyond the economic benefit, The Sentry’s long-standing commitment to Maui’s nonprofits has been extraordinary,” according to the MCoC.

The Sentry impact group photo. File PC: PGA TOUR.

“Since moving to the island in 1999, the tournament has raised more than $9.7 million for local charities. This includes a record-setting contribution of $747,704 from the 2025 event alone. These funds have been critical for organizations like Boys & Girls Club, Hale Makua Health Services, J. Walter Cameron Center, Ka Lima O Maui, Lahainaluna High School Foundation, and more, many of which rely heavily on this support to operate and serve our most vulnerable populations. The Lahainaluna High School Foundation, for example, which uses its tournament proceeds for college scholarships for graduates, noted that the loss of this event for even a year will be ‘devastating.’ We believe that will be true for many other nonprofits as well,” Tumpap said.

“The impact of The Sentry is felt deeply by our business community and nonprofit sector,” added Pamela Tumpap. “This isn’t just about a golf tournament; it’s about sustaining our community, economy and the vital services the tournament’s contributions make possible. We stand with all our partners who will feel this loss profoundly.”

The Maui Chamber of Commerce reports it is committed to working with all stakeholders, the PGA Tour, Sentry Insurance, the state of Hawai‘i, and Maui County, to help find a path forward.

“Our hope is that by working together, we can resolve these challenges and welcome The Sentry back to its rightful home on Maui in the very near future. The long-standing relationship and mutual respect between the tournament and our community are a testament to what we can accomplish together, and we believe that this is a temporary setback, not a permanent end.”