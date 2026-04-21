Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens remains closed due to safety hazards from storm damage

Kona Storm damage at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao Valley. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens, a County of Maui park at the base of ‘Īao Valley State Monument, remains closed to the public due to safety hazards while storm-related repairs are underway, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

“For everyone’s safety, Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens will remain closed to the public while we repair and reinforce the two picnic pavilions that were undermined and complete a full damage assessment,” County DPR Deputy Director Shane Dudoit said. “We understand the cultural significance of this area — but we have to make sure it is safe before we can reopen it.”

Back-to-back Kona low storms in March caused severe erosion and flooding in the Wailuku River, which undercut the park’s Picnic Pavilions 1 and 2. Also, a large pine tree fell across the river after its root system was washed away.

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The pavilions and other storm-impacted areas of the park are being repaired. The timeline and cost of repairs are being determined.

Kona Storm damage at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao Valley. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

The seven cultural pavilions – Chinese, English, Filipino, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese – at the facility did not incur damage because of the storms.

For general DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.