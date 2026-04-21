Lahaina Restoration Foundation online auction opens, bidding begins May 10

April 21, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Baldwin Home. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is giving the community a chance to get a sneak peek of its upcoming online auction, featuring over a hundred unique items and experiences donated in support of Lahaina’s historic preservation efforts.

Bidding will officially open on May 10, but supporters can begin browsing the growing catalog of auction items now. The auction features a wide range of experiences, adventures, gift certificates, handmade and Maui-made items generously donated by local businesses and community members.

Auction highlights include a hands-on dumpling workshop with celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong. The auction also features a 5-day/4-night stay in a two-bedroom villa at a participating Marriott, Sheraton, or Westin Vacation Club resort, with destinations across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

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Community members and businesses are still welcome to contribute items or experiences to the auction. To participate, email gio@lahainarestoration.org.

Preview items and register to bid by visiting: https://app.betterunite.com/lahainarestorationfoundation-lahainarestorationfoundation2026benefitluau/auction

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