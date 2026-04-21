Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:41 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:16 AM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period, west-northwest to northwest (300-330) swell continues to fill in this afternoon and will likely peak tonight, then gradually decline over the next few days. Another smaller reinforcing swell will also fill in tonight into Wednesday.

A moderate, medium-period north-northeast swell also started filling in today and will steadily fill in tonight and peak on Wednesday near advisory thresholds for east facing shores. This swell will produce above average surf for select north and east facing shores on Wednesday, before slowly declining through the end of the week. Strengthening trades late this week will support closer to seasonal average surf for east facing shores into the weekend.

As the former Super Typhoon Sinlaku made its extra tropical transition last weekend, it gradually traveled eastward along our great circle route. This could bring some west swell along select exposures starting today through the next several days. Peak energy from the former Typhoon is expected late Wednesday or Thursday and could wrap into select southwest facing exposures. Otherwise a small southwest swell from the Tasman Sea should arrive this weekend.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.