Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2026

April 21, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:41 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:16 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium-period, west-northwest to northwest (300-330) swell continues to fill in this afternoon and will likely peak tonight, then gradually decline over the next few days. Another smaller reinforcing swell will also fill in tonight into Wednesday. 


A moderate, medium-period north-northeast swell also started filling in today and will steadily fill in tonight and peak on Wednesday near advisory thresholds for east facing shores. This swell will produce above average surf for select north and east facing shores on Wednesday, before slowly declining through the end of the week. Strengthening trades late this week will support closer to seasonal average surf for east facing shores into the weekend. 


As the former Super Typhoon Sinlaku made its extra tropical transition last weekend, it gradually traveled eastward along our great circle route. This could bring some west swell along select exposures starting today through the next several days. Peak energy from the former Typhoon is expected late Wednesday or Thursday and could wrap into select southwest facing exposures. Otherwise a small southwest swell from the Tasman Sea should arrive this weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu