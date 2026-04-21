OHA delegation in Washington, D.C. to address Military-leased lands and federal funding for Native Hawaiian programs

DC Delegation with Rep. Ed Case

Oﬃce of Hawaiian Aﬀairs Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele is leading a delegation to Washington, D.C., this week to engage with congressional leaders and senior Department of Defense oﬃcials on critical issues impacting Native Hawaiians, including the future of military-leased lands in Hawaiʻi and proposed federal funding cuts to key Native Hawaiian programs.

The delegation’s visit comes at a pivotal moment, as major military leases on Hawaiʻi’s Public Land Trust lands are set to expire between 2028 and 2031, presenting a significant federal–state decision point with long-term implications for Native Hawaiian rights, environmental stewardship, and national security.

“OHA, as a co-trustee alongside the State, has a constitutional and statutory mandate to ensure that decisions regarding these lands are made transparently, lawfully, and with full consideration of Native Hawaiian rights and interests,” said Chair Kahele. “We are committed to working collaboratively with federal partners and the Governor to find balanced solutions that respect both the cultural significance of these lands, and the national defense needs of the United States.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the three-day visit, the delegation—which includes OHA Trustees Keoni Souza and Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Interim Administrator/CEO Summer Sylva, and Associate General Counsel Rozelle Agag—will participate in more than a dozen meetings with senior federal leaders. This includes high-level discussions at the Pentagon with oﬃcials overseeing military installations, energy, and environmental policy across all branches of the Armed Forces, as well as meetings with members of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation and key bipartisan lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

The delegation will also attend a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday regarding US military posture and national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring the national significance of decisions aﬀecting Hawaiʻi’s military-leased lands and their role in broader defense strategy. US Indo-Pacific Commander Samuel Paparo will be among the witnesses.

OHA leaders will emphasize the importance of early, meaningful consultation with Native Hawaiian stakeholders regarding any future use, renewal, or disposition of military-leased lands. These lands—formerly Crown and Government lands—are held in trust under the Admissions Act for the benefit of Native Hawaiians and other public purposes.In addition to land issues, the delegation will advocate against proposed federal funding cuts to programs that directly support Native Hawaiian communities, including Native Hawaiian Health Scholarships and other critical initiatives that improve health, education, and economic outcomes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“OHA will continue to advocate strongly for the resources our lāhui depends on,” Kahele added. “Federal investments in Native Hawaiian programs are not optional—they are essential to addressing longstanding disparities and fulfilling the federal government’s trust responsibilities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The delegation will also engage members of Congress on the need for statutory protections regarding any potential use of condemnation for military purposes in Hawaiʻi, underscoring the unique trust status of PLT lands and the importance of safeguarding them for future generations.

OHA reports it, “remains committed to ensuring that all decisions aﬀecting these lands uphold its fiduciary duty to Native Hawaiians while contributing to a stable and secure future for Hawaiʻi and the nation.”