Seabury Hall Performing Arts to present 38th Annual Dance Showcase

Seabury Hall students will showcase a variety of dance styles, including ballet, modern and jazz, during the Seabury Hall Performing Arts’ 38th Annual Dance Showcase ’26 from May 1-3 at the school’s campus in Makawao. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

Seabury Hall Performing Arts will present its 38th Annual Dance Showcase ’26, a celebration of student artistry, creativity and dedication. This year’s showcase features more than 60 middle and upper school dancers representing all levels of Seabury Hall’s dance program under the direction of David Ward.

Performances will take place for one weekend only at the Aali`ikūhonua Creative Arts Center on the Seabury Hall campus:

Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for kūpuna and $7 for students. Reservations and additional information are available at seaburyhall.org/arts.

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This year’s program showcases a range of styles, including ballet, modern, jazz, musical theater and contemporary dance theater. The performance highlights the growth and talent of Seabury Hall students while offering audiences an engaging and diverse artistic experience.

The showcase features original works by principal choreographers Vanessa Cerrito and Ward, alongside special contributions from guest choreographers Willie Hinton of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Neisha Folks of Los Angeles, California. Hinton’s contemporary piece explores connection and mutual support, while Folks brings an energetic musical-theater work that emphasizes performance and showmanship.

Cerrito presents three ballet works as well as a piece for younger dancers. Her advanced students will perform a contemporary ballet set to Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

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“It has been an absolute delight moving from the classics to modern ballet,” Cerrito said. “Not only has the dancers’ enthusiasm flourished, but class enrollment has reached an all-time high.”

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Ward contributes several original pieces, including Back to Broadway, a lively collection of musical theater numbers celebrating his passion for the stage. He also restages his acclaimed work Graceful Edge, a reflective piece set to spiritual music including “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace.”

A highlight of the performance will be the annual tribute to graduating seniors Izabelle Adolpho, Maddy Mellein, Aleah Phillips, Lexi Spulding and Kyra Sidon. These students are recognized for their years of dedication and meaningful contributions to the Seabury Hall performing arts program.

Students perform during a Jan. 31 event. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

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Costume design for the production is led by Andre Morissette, Cerrito and Ward, adding visual richness to the performance.

“The love, joy, and care these students show for each other is heartwarming,” Ward said. “I love working with these amazing young performers and watching them grow and excel in their passion for the performing arts.”