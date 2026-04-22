Kanu Hawaiʻi invites Oʻahu and Maui communities to ‘E Ala E for Earth Day’

Maui sunrise. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Kanu Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization connecting people with volunteer opportunities, invites residents and visitors to “E Ala E for Earth Day” (Arise), a community sunrise ceremony honoring World Earth Day. The ceremony takes place this Saturday, April 25, at Kaiwi State Park on O‘ahu and The Cove Beach at Kalama Park on Maui.

E Ala E draws its name and spirit from the oli (chant) composed by Kumu Hula Pualani Kanakaole Kanahele, daughter of the late Edith Kanakaole, as part of the cultural protocols developed by the Kanakaole family for the Protect Kahoʻolawe ‘Ohana.

The oli, meaning “arise” or “awaken,” was created during the movement to transition Kahoʻolawe from decades of military use back into the hands of Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners, a call to create a deeper relationship with the ‘āina(land), as opposed to continued abuse and mistreatment of it.

The E Ala E for Earth Day gatherings are held in honor of the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana and the cultural traditions of the Kanakaole family, carrying forward that same spirit to honor our connection to the land, the ocean, and to each other.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year holds special significance as the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana marks the 50th anniversary commemorating the January 4, 1976, landing of the Kaho‘olawe Nine, the activists whose occupation of the island and Aloha ‘Āina movement ultimately ended military bombings in 1990 and returned the island to the State of Hawai‘i.

“Our planet awakens for us every day as the sun rises, the oceans shift, and life continues whether we take time to acknowledge it or not,” said Keone Kealoha, executive director of Kanu Hawaiʻi. “We feel that for one day of the year, we can offer our humility and respect for the Earth and wake up in time to honor its daily labor. E Ala E is about more than the words. It’s about taking action to embody that intention and to return to a deeper relationship with our planet in a way that’s truly personal and sacred.”

This year’s move to a Saturday was intentional to make the experience more accessible for those on O‘ahu and Maui to join in the celebration.

Kealoha added, “Earth Day falls on April 22 every year, however, we decided to hold E Ala E for Earth Day on a Saturday so that more families, working people, and visitors can join us. We’ll likely continue this going forward.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event Details

No registration is required to participate at either location. Events are free and open to the public.

O‘ahu: Kaloko Inlet, Kaiwi State Park

Date: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 5:00-6:30 a.m. 5:00 a.m.: Gathering for those who would like to learn about E Ala E and other pule/oli to be offered during the ceremony. 5:30 a.m.: Ceremony begins. The group will walk out to the shoreline together from the dirt parking lot at Kaloko Inlet ( map ).

5:00-6:30 a.m. Note: If you would like to offer an oli, hula, or pule, please contact Kimeona Kane in advance or arrive by 5:00 a.m. to connect with him in person.

If you would like to offer an oli, hula, or pule, please contact Kimeona Kane in advance or arrive by 5:00 a.m. to connect with him in person. Contact: Kimeona Kane | kimeonakane@gmail.com | 808-398-8989.

Maui: The Cove Beach at Kalama Park, Kīhei

Date: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 5:45-6:15 a.m. 5:45 a.m.: On the water 6:00 a.m.: Sunrise

5:45-6:15 a.m. Note: Feel free to bring your surfboard, one-man outrigger canoe, kayak, or anything else that floats. You may also get into a canoe at Wailea Canoe Club (donation appreciated).

Feel free to bring your surfboard, one-man outrigger canoe, kayak, or anything else that floats. You may also get into a canoe at Wailea Canoe Club (donation appreciated). Contact: Anela Gutierrez | waawahine@gmail.com | 808-283-0628

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

E Ala E for Earth Day began as a single sunrise gathering on O‘ahu and has grown into a multi-island and international tradition with past ceremonies held in locations from Haleakalā to Machu Picchu and Hiroshima. The event is open to everyone offering a moment to pause, connect with nature, and set an intention for how we care for our island home.

This year’s expansion to Maui reflects Kanu Hawaiʻi’s commitment to growing the tradition and making it accessible to more communities across the state, particularly as the islands continue to come together in the wake of the kona low storm recovery efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.kanuhawaii.org/e-ala-e-earth-day.