Maui News

Lahaina man rescued from Honokōhau after becoming separated from his group

By Wendy Osher
 April 22, 2026, 5:00 PM HST
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Honokohau rescue. PC: Maui Fire Department (4.22.26)

A 37- year-old Lahaina man was rescued Wednesday morning after he was reported missing by his fishing companions on Wednesday morning.

The report, made at 8:48 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, indicated that he was last seen around 2 a.m., and his fishing pole was located, but he was nowhere to be seen.

Emergency responders launched a search by ground, air and ocean, and the missing man was located at around 11:08 a.m., about 100 feet feet down a cliff on the north side of Honokōhau Bay, in heavy vegetation.

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He was airlifted from the cliff by Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1. Officials say he was uninjured.

The man had become separated from his fishing companions and disoriented in the dark while trying to return to his vehicle, according to department reports.

Responding Units included: Engine 11, Ocean Safety Jetski 11, Ladder 3, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, a battalion chief, ocean safety supervisor, Maui Fire Department drone operator, and a US Coast Guard vessel from Māʻalaea.

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Crews concluded response at 12:04 p.m.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
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