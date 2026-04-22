Lahaina Think Space open house and final day at Lahainaluna High School, April 25

Lahaina Think Space open house and final day at Lahainaluna High School. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

Maui Public Art Corps, in partnership with the County of Maui, invites the community to a special public access day for the Lahaina Think Space on Friday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lahainaluna High School’s Hale Naʻauao (see MAP).

Originally developed as a month-long, student-centered residency, the Think Space is an immersive, story-based environment designed to gather community voice and guide the early visioning of future memorial spaces for Lahaina. Rooted in the Hui Moʻolelo storytelling initiative, the installation functions as a living classroom featuring recorded stories, short films, artwork, and interactive elements that invite participants to reflect, respond, and contribute their own manaʻo.

This upcoming open house offers a rare opportunity for broader community members to experience the Think Space firsthand before it transitions to its next location. Visitors will move through a carefully curated environment that includes a “museum in a box,” student-created works, professional artist interpretations, and multimedia storytelling components that demonstrate how community knowledge can directly shape public art and civic planning. The project is grounded in the premise that before anything is built, there must be deep listening; ensuring that Lahaina’s future is guided by the voices, memories, and cultural values of its people.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Throughout its April residency, the Think Space has been stewarded daily by Anuhea Yagi, who co-led the 2024 Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina program and by staff from Maui Behavioral Health Wildfire Response (MBHWR)/ Hawai’i State Department of Health and the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center. Hosting a steady and meaningful flow of engagement from students, educators, and staff, Anuhea shares “There has been a constant presence in the space… people come in quietly, they listen, they reflect—there have been many tears, and also so many moments of deep connection… you can feel how much these stories matter, and how important it is to have a place to hold them.” Her experience underscores the depth of impact the Think Space has already had, and the importance of extending this opportunity to the wider community.

As this event takes place on an active school campus, those interested in attending are kindly asked to RSVP in advance via Maui Public Art Corps’ online form. This helps ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for all participants while honoring campus protocols. Space is limited, and early sign-up is encouraged.

The Lahaina Think Space represents an evolving, community-driven approach to healing, memory, and placemaking; one that invites participation not as an audience, but as contributors to a living archive that will help shape Lahaina’s future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information about the Think Space and the Hui Moʻolelo program can be found at: mauipublicart.org/thinkspace.