Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2026

April 22, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:07 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 12:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked earlier today and will gradually decline over the next few days. A pair of gale lows in the North Pacific will send a series of small northwest to north-northwest swells Friday night into the weekend and into the first half of next week. These swells should help maintain near average to slightly below average surf along north facing shores into next week. 


A moderate size, medium period north northeast quickly filled in peaked during the day today. This swell has been producing advisory level surf along east facing shores and above average surf for select west facing shores of Maui and the Big Island near Kua Bay. This swell will slowly decline through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trades later this week will support closer to seasonal average surf for eastern exposures this weekend. 


Small westerly swells from former Super Typhoon Sinlaku will continue to hold over the next few days and is expected to decline over the weekend. A small southwest swell from the Tasman Sea is expected over the weekend. No significant south swells are expected through the first half of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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