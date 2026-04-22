Mayor Bissen halts traffic-calming devices on County roads in Haʻikū in response to community concern

In response to Haʻikū community concerns, Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily halted future design and construction of proposed or pending speed tables, speed humps and similar traffic-calming devices on County of Maui roadways in Haʻikū.

The decision follows the recent installation of 31 speed humps and tables in Haʻikū as part of a project approved by the previous administration and council in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. While the project was intended to improve roadway safety, residents have since raised concerns about unintended impacts and challenges resulting from the installations.

Mayor Bissen has met with and reviewed feedback from Haʻikū residents to learn more about recent challenges, and County officials are scheduled to attend the May 27, 2026, Haʻikū Community Association meeting to continue the discussion on traffic-calming measures and next steps.

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“We appreciate the Haʻikū community for bringing these concerns forward and sharing their experiences with us,” Bissen said. “While the intent of these traffic-calming measures was to improve safety, we recognize that the recent installations have also created challenges for some residents. This is exactly why it’s important that we listen, reassess and adjust when needed. Although this project was approved prior to our administration, our responsibility is to respond to the impacts we are seeing today and ensure our approach to road safety reflects the needs of our communities.”

As part of the same County Department of Public Works (DPW) project, three speed humps were placed in Kahului, one in Kīhei, five in Wailuku, three in Kahana, two in Nāpili, six in Kula and four in ʻUlupalakua.

Frequently, speed humps and tables are initiated by residents concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods. DPW investigates the request by first installing temporary traffic-counting devices to determine if traffic and speed data show that traffic-calming is warranted. DPW then begins the work to determine the details of planning and design for the capital improvement project to install the traffic calming devices.

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The County of Maui will use this pause to reevaluate current practices, assess community feedback, and identify a path forward for traffic safety improvements that serves the best interests of the community on County roadways throughout Maui County. To learn which roadways are under State of Hawaiʻi jurisdiction, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/maui/maui-state-roads-and-highways/.

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For general information on DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.