MEMA encourages community to attend free Emergency Preparedness Expo, May 9 in Kahului

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encourages community members to attend the annual Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului.

This free community event will bring together partnering agencies and organizations to provide the public with emergency preparedness education, resources and hands-on information to help build resilience across Maui Nui.

“Maui County has faced significant challenges in recent years, including wildfires, tsunami warnings and, more recently, three storms within a single month,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Our Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026 is one way for residents to learn readiness tips for floods, tsunamis, wildfires and other emergencies.”

“Our MEMA motto, ‘Always Preparing, Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Maui Nui,’ reflects the understanding that preparedness is a shared kuleana,” he added. “When we come together as one community, we strengthen our resilience, support one another in times of hardship, and ensure our ʻohana, neighbors and communities are better equipped for future emergencies.”

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Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026 participants can expect:

Emergency preparedness education and community resources

Guest speakers and preparedness presentations

Prizes and giveaways

Information booths from more than 30 partnering agencies

Assistance with MEMA Alert signups and Genasys Protect app downloads

For more information about the Emergency Preparedness Expo and preparedness resources, visit mauicounty.gov/MEMA.