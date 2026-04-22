Schatz secures commitment from Health Secretary to support Hawaiʻi’s recovery from March 2026 storms

Senator Schatz’s exchange with Secretary Kennedy. PC: Office of Sen. Brian Schatz

During an Appropriations Subcommittee oversight hearing on the US Department of Health and Human Services’ budget request, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) secured a commitment from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to support Hawaiʻi’s recovery efforts following the kona low storms that caused flooding across the state.

In his opening question to Secretary Kennedy, Schatz asked, “We just had a series of storms and flooding events, and President Trump just signed a major disaster declaration. In particular, the Kula Hospital has 105 long-term senior care beds, and it’s no longer operational. The governor just submitted a request for a public health emergency declaration. Do I have your commitment to work together to make sure there’s continuity of care for all the people who have been impacted by the floods?”

In response, Kennedy affirmed his support for Hawai‘i’s recovery efforts, saying, “You do, Senator, and my staff is already working with the governor’s office to make sure that happens as expeditiously as possible.”

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Full video of the exchange is available below:

Schatz Appropriations RFK Q&A. VC: US Sen. Brian Schatz