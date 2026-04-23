Eruptive episode 45 underway at Kīlauea

Episode 45 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea is underway.

The fountaining began at 1:34 a.m. on Thursday, April 23. All eruptive vents and lava flows are confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Tephra fall from volcanic ash clouds is greatest within 3 miles of the vents, lighter ash and Pele’s Hair may stay suspended for large distances from the vents.

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As of 7 a.m., steady fountaining from the north vent has continued reaching near 700 feet “producing a beautiful pāʻū (skirt) of lava spreading onto Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor,” the park stated on its Facebook page this morning.

With the return of Tradewinds, the volcanic gas and tephra are being blown away from the visitor areas at the summit. No park closures are planned at this time. Additionally, no roads are being impacted, and Highway 11 is open.

An ashfall advisory has been issued for communities downwind in the Ka‘ū District. Areas such as Pāhala, Nā‘ālehu and South Kona could experience tephra, fine ash and Pele’s hair.

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Drive with caution as there will be congestion along the roadways in the Volcano area.