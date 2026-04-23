Governor names Keith Regan as Acting Lieutenant Governor for Hawaiʻi

Keith Regan

Gov. Josh Green today announced the designation of Keith Regan, comptroller of the Department of Accounting and General Services, to serve as acting lieutenant governor for the state of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, following Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s decision to take a leave of absence.

Regan will assume the constitutional duties of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor during this period, while continuing to serve as comptroller and support the administration’s work to ensure continuity of government operations. This designation is consistent with state law governing the continuity of duties within the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

“Keith Regan is a steady and trusted leader who understands the responsibility that comes with this role,” said Green. “At a time when stability and continuity matter most, I have full confidence in him to step in and help lead our state forward while we continue focusing on the needs of our communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keith Regan serves as comptroller for the state of Hawaiʻi and director of the Department of Accounting and General Services, where he oversees statewide accounting, public works, facilities management, procurement support and other core government operations.

He brings more than two decades of public sector leadership experience, including prior service as Managing Director and Finance Director for the County of Maui, Chief Administrative Officer for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Business Management Officer for the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Throughout his career, Regan has worked closely with state, county, legislative and community partners to strengthen government operations, manage complex budgets and support public service delivery. His background in finance, administration and executive leadership has prepared him to help maintain continuity and support the work of the state during this temporary assignment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am grateful for the Governor’s trust and mindful of the responsibility that comes with this temporary designation,” said Acting Lt. Gov. Regan. “During this period, my focus will be on supporting continuity in state government and working with the Governor’s team to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with care, respect and steadiness.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Meoh-Leng Silliman, deputy comptroller, will serve as acting comptroller of DAGS during this period. Silliman has served as deputy comptroller since October 2022 and brings more than 15 years of experience with the state of Hawaiʻi.

The Office of the Governor reports it will continue to work closely with state departments and partners to maintain uninterrupted services and operations statewide.