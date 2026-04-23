Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates completion of its first Lahaina rebuild

Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates completion of first Lahaina rebuild. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced the completion of its first home rebuild in Lahaina, a meaningful milestone in the community’s ongoing recovery.

The home was originally one of ten homes built by Habitat Maui in 2020 for a Lahaina family. Rebuilding it marks an important step forward as families begin returning to the neighborhood following the devastating 2023 wildfires.

This rebuild was made possible by the dedication of volunteers, donors, partners, and community members who came together with a shared purpose. From the earliest planning stages to the final touches, the project reflects the strength of a community committed to supporting one another.

Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates completion of first Lahaina rebuild. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

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“After the fires we did not know what would happen. With the help of Habitat for Humanity Maui we are finally able to come back home,” said Ravin Ah Puck, Habitat Maui’s first homeowner to return after rebuilding. “This isn’t just for us anymore, it’s for our children.”

Volunteers played a key role throughout the rebuilding process, contributing their time, skills, and encouragement along the way.

“Being part of this project was really meaningful,” said one Habitat volunteer. “So many people showed up to help in big and small ways. Seeing a family able to return home reminds us why this work matters.”

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The work continues. Five additional homes are currently in progress and are expected to be completed in the coming months as more families take steps toward returning home.

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Habitat for Humanity Maui leaders say they remain committed to working alongside partner families, volunteers, and the community to help Lahaina rebuild and ensure local families have a safe place to call home.

For more information about ongoing rebuilding efforts, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support, please visit www.habitat-maui.org or contact info@habitat-maui.org.