HSJGA Maui Spring Classic at Wailea Blue Golf Course, April 25-26

Wailea Blue Course, Hole 4, Wailea Golf Club. PC: Wailea Golf Club.

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association (HSJGA) will conduct the Maui Spring Classic + 12U Junior World Qualifier on April 25-26, 2026 at Wailea Blue Golf Course. This will be a 36-hole stroke play event contested over two days.

This event will also serve as the 12 and under qualifier for the Uswing Mojing Junior World tournament in July. The Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifier is an international tournament hosted by the San Diego Junior Golf Association that includes 1250 participants from across 56 countries and 42 states. It is now the largest international event in the world and is unique for its international representation and cultural diversity.

The age divisions and approximate yardages are as follows:

9-Hole Flight: (1,700 – 2,100 yards approximately)

Boys 7-10 (4,700-5,100 yards approximately)

Boys 11-12 (5,300-5,700 yards approximately)

Girls 11-12 (5,300-5,700 yards approximately)

Girls 13-14 (5,900-6,300 yards approximately)

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For more information, contact Allison Wallace at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association at 808-532-0559 or info@hsjga.org.

The HSJGA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaii. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate, and inspire. The Association’s goals are to provide the following:

Opportunities that teach responsibility and develop qualities of leadership and integrity, while assisting juniors in becoming productive members of the adult community.

Rules, etiquette, and instructional clinics on the game of golf

Golf at a minimal cost to juniors.

An environment to promote and encourage good sportsmanship and friendship among junior golfers.

Opportunities to travel and participate in state and national tournaments.

College workshops to assist all juniors with their preparation for higher education.