Lei Day at Wailuku First Friday, May 1

Kaina Kountry

Make a lei, Give a lei, and Wear a lei at Wailuku First Friday to celebrate Lei Day. Join us on Market Street, Friday, May 1, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. for this free, family-friendly community event features Maui-made shopping, ‘ono eats, and live local entertainment in the heart of Wailuku Town.

Market Street Stage Entertainment

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Ma‘awe featuring Kalani Miles and Duane Feig

– Ma‘awe featuring Kalani Miles and Duane Feig 7:45 – 9 p.m. – Kaina Kountry

Wailuku Garage

Chill with DJ Z spinning your favorite hits while you explore local vendors at the Wailuku Garage. Support local—shop, eat, and think local!

Free lei-making at the Wailuku Garage, where attendees can create their own lei in honor of Lei Day with provided materials and guidance.

Parking & Road Closures

Free parking available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage (access via Church Street between Vineyard and Main)

available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage (access via Church Street between Vineyard and Main) Market Street closes to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m.

to vehicle traffic at Vehicles remaining on Market Street after closure will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense

Wailuku First Friday continues its tradition as a vibrant, community-centered event where residents and visitors can gather, support local businesses, enjoy live music, and experience the charm of historic Wailuku Town.

Wailuku First Friday May 2026