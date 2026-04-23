Maui Arts & Entertainment

Lei Day at Wailuku First Friday, May 1

April 23, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Kaina Kountry

Make a lei, Give a lei, and Wear a lei at Wailuku First Friday to celebrate Lei Day. Join us on Market Street, Friday, May 1, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. for this free, family-friendly community event features Maui-made shopping, ‘ono eats, and live local entertainment in the heart of Wailuku Town.

Market Street Stage Entertainment

  • 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Ma‘awe featuring Kalani Miles and Duane Feig
  • 7:45 – 9 p.m. – Kaina Kountry

Wailuku Garage

  • Chill with DJ Z spinning your favorite hits while you explore local vendors at the Wailuku Garage. Support local—shop, eat, and think local!
  • Free lei-making at the Wailuku Garage, where attendees can create their own lei in honor of Lei Day with provided materials and guidance.

Parking & Road Closures

  • Free parking available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage (access via Church Street between Vineyard and Main)
  • Market Street closes to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m.
  • Vehicles remaining on Market Street after closure will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense

Wailuku First Friday continues its tradition as a vibrant, community-centered event where residents and visitors can gather, support local businesses, enjoy live music, and experience the charm of historic Wailuku Town.

Wailuku First Friday May 2026

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