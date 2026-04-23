Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke identified in target letter involving bribery investigation

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, State of Hawaiʻi. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

David M. Louie, attorney for Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and the Friends of Sylvia Luke released a statement, confirming a target letter was received from the Attorney General.

“I have been asked by media if my office has received a letter from the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division of the Department of the Attorney General (SIPD) stating that Lieutenant Governor Luke is the target of a bribery investigation,” said Louie in a statement.

“I can confirm that we have received a target letter. SIPD has not provided us with details or evidence against Lieutenant Governor Luke,” Louie said.

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He continued: “Frankly, I am surprised that bribery charges are being considered. I have seen no evidence that she acted with anything but integrity and honesty. Should charges be brought against the Lieutenant Governor, they will be vigorously defended.”

In the meantime, Louie said, “Lieutenant Governor Luke remains fully committed to her duties to serve the people of Hawai’i as she was elected to do. Under our justice system, every person must be presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. On behalf of Lieutenant Governor Luke and her campaign, I ask the public and the media to allow the legal process to unfold before jumping to conclusions.”

The Department of the Attorney General has been issuing regular biweekly updates since February regarding the ongoing criminal investigation into the previously federally disclosed transfer of approximately $35,000 in funds.

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Earlier this year, federal authorities informed state officials that they would provide to the attorney general evidence concerning an alleged incident involving an unnamed “influential state legislator” who is alleged to have accepted the funds.