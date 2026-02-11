Coalition seeks special prosecutor for campaign finance probe

Former State Rep. Ty Cullen (left) and former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English were convicted of Honest Services Wire Fraud in February 2022. The fallout from a federal investigation of local corruption is ongoing. PC: Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

The Clean Elections Hawai‘i Coalition called for a special prosecutor to investigate potential campaign finance violations involving Hawai‘i’s Executive Branch of government, citing a need for impartiality to restore public trust.

In a news release, the group said Attorney General Ann Lopez should appoint a special assistant under Hawai‘i law. The group argued that the administration cannot objectively investigate itself regarding potential improprieties in campaign contributions. The coalition includes the Kīhei Community Association and Lahaina Strong.

The coalition’s news release does not name Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke who recently acknowledged that she might be the “influential state legislator” cited in federal court documents as receiving tens of thousands of dollars from a cooperating witness in a FBI bribery investigation. In recent media reports she said checks were returned after charges were filed against former State Rep. Ty Cullen.

The coalition, representing more than 40 organizations, said this revelation creates a direct conflict of interest for the Executive Branch.

“The Executive Branch cannot investigate itself,” the coalition stated. “Restoring public trust requires an appropriate arm’s length distance from the interested parties.”

The demand follows federal investigations that led to the 2022 convictions of former lawmakers Ty Cullen and Kalani English for bribery. The coalition said a special prosecutor must have the staff and resources to determine facts regarding “newly reported improper campaign contributions.”

Beyond the investigation, the group urged the Legislature to pass specific measures to alter the state’s political financing system.

The coalition supports banning government contractors from contributing to political campaigns. The legislation aims to prevent “pay-to-play” politics where contracts are awarded based on donations rather than merit or cost-efficiency.

Other priorities include increasing penalties for campaign finance crimes and extending the statute of limitations for enforcement. The group also advocated for a public financing system to reduce the influence of private money in government.

“Only fixing the culture that allowed this to happen will close the trust gap and allow us all to move forward,” the coalition said.

The Clean Elections Hawai‘i Coalition includes Common Cause Hawaiʻi, the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, the League of Women Voters of Hawaiʻi and the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Education Caucus.