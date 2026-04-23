Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 endorses Mayor Richard Bissen for re-election

Mayor Bissen pictured with Operating Engineers leadership

Mayor Richard Bissen confirmed the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 in his campaign for re-election.

Ana Tuiasosopo, Hawaiʻi district representative for Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, said the union is proud to support Bissen’s re-election.

“Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 is proud to stand behind Mayor Bissen in his run for re-election,” Tuiasosopo said. “A born and raised Maui boy, dedicated to his community and people. A hard-working, compassionate, smart and fair leader addressing Maui’s infrastructure and housing crisis through collaboration and critical decision-making. A true leader for the island’s local workforce and local families to help uplift and strengthen the local economy for years to come.”

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Mayor Bissen expressed his appreciation for the endorsement, noting a personal connection to the union through his father.

“This endorsement is especially meaningful to me because Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 is the union my father proudly belonged to for 25 years,” Bissen said. “That connection is personal, and it reminds me of the values I was raised with. Hard work, fairness and a deep commitment to community.”

The endorsement reflects a shared commitment to serving Maui’s working families, strengthening local infrastructure and continuing the work of building a more stable and resilient future for Maui Nui. It comes at a time when collaboration and steady progress remain essential to addressing the county’s housing challenges, economic recovery and long-term workforce needs.

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Over the past several years, the county has taken steps to expand affordable housing, invest in infrastructure and support workforce development. These efforts are made possible through partnerships with labor, community leaders and residents across Maui Nui.

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For more information, visit bissen2026.com or contact the Bissen 2026 Campaign Team at aloha@bissen2026.com.