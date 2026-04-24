Hawaiʻi Citizen-Scholars recognized for excellence and service

2026 Top Male Scholar Jeremiah Jacinto of Baldwin High School (Harvard University), pictured with Mufi Hannemann, Keith Hayashi, Denise Ching, family members, and sponsors.

Forty-three of the state’s top public school seniors, including two top honorees from Maui were honored April 22 at the Citizen-Scholar Awards luncheon held at the Prince Waikīkī.

This annual awards program, which marked its 22nd year with the Class of 2026, is sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association, Hawaiʻi Department of Education, and Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The program also welcomed a new campus this year: Kūlanihākoʻi High School on Maui.

Each Citizen-Scholar receives a $1,000 scholarship provided by the HLTA’s member-businesses. The Department of Education selects the recipients. Southwest Airlines is providing a round-trip anywhere in the United States for every honoree. Since the program’s inception, more than $900,000 has been awarded to these young people, with money donated by HLTA’s member-businesses.

Group Photo: 2026 Citizen-Scholar Awardees Recognized for Excellence and Service, joined by Mufi Hannemann (HLTA President & CEO), Keith Hayashi (Hawai‘i DOE Superintendent), and Denise Ching (Honolulu Star-Advertiser).

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Mufi Hannemann, HLTA President & CEO, said: “The character and caliber of our public school graduates never cease to impress us. The dedicated teachers and administrators of the Department of Education continue to produce exceptional students year after year, imparting them with the educational foundation and skills that enable them to earn admission to top universities across the nation as well as right here at home. The visitor industry’s support for the Citizen-Scholar Awards is a reflection of our unwavering confidence in our public schools, in our young people, and in our future.”

Six of the seniors were singled out for special recognition: one representing each county, and one male and one female to represent the entire group of honorees. The county honorees each received $2,500 in addition to their $1,000 scholarship, and the top male and female received $5,000 on top of their initial award.

2026 Top Female Scholar Lotus Yamada of Waipahu High School ( Harvard University), pictured with Mufi Hannemann, Keith Hayashi, Denise Ching, family members, and sponsors

The top Citizen-Scholars of 2026 were (college selections in parentheses):

Jeremiah Jacinto, Baldwin High School (Harvard University)

Lotus Yasuda, Waipahu High School (Harvard University)

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County honorees were:

Hawai‘i: Marley McIntyre, Honoka‘a High & Intermediate School (Harvard University)

Kaua‘i: Alena Abell, Kapa’a High School (Reed College)

Maui: Aaron Omuro, Maui High School (University of California, Los Angeles)

O‘ahu: Ian Matthew Eugenio, Campbell High School (Rice University)

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In addition to the award recipients, the selection committee chose several of the Citizen-Scholars to speak at the luncheon. Each received an additional $500 award for their contribution.

The pule was delivered by Kaleonahe Paleka of Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘O Anuenue (Hawai‘i Community College). Opening remarks on behalf of the students were made by Mia Nishiguchi of Kalani High School (University of Edinburgh, Scotland). Closing remarks were made by Mariella Wasserman of Hilo High School (University of Southern California).