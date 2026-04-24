Maui Marathon announces start and finish line change for Sunday race

The 55th annual Maui Marathon will take place April 27 with its start and finish line in Ka’anapali. This photo is from the 2022 event. Courtesy File PC: Bryan Berkowitz

Organizers of the Maui Marathon have announced that the race’s start and finish line has been relocated to the mauka lane of Kāʻanapali Parkway, directly across from Whalers Village, to accommodate ongoing construction on a nearby water system.

The Maui Marathon will take off this Sunday along Kāʻanapali Parkway from approximately 5 a.m. until completion, expected between 1 to 2 p.m. The racing routes remain unchanged.

The outdoor awards ceremony has been relocated indoors to the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas ballroom — the same venue hosting the Expo and packet pickup. A designated photo op area will be set up for finishers, age-group winners, teams, and families. Post-race music, refreshments, and celebration will continue at the ballroom.

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Traffic direction and control along Kāʻanapali Parkway will be managed by GP Roadway Solutions. Please follow posted signage and officer direction on race morning.

Visitors accessing Whalers Village may be directed further down the Parkway toward the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel or Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa area to make a U-turn and return to the appropriate access point.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted signage and traffic personnel throughout the event.

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The Maui Marathon is a celebration of community, perseverance, and the aloha spirit. While the full and half marathon are at capacity, registration remains open for the 10K and 5K.

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“We’re grateful to our runners, partners, and the Kāʻanapali community for their flexibility as we navigate this change,” said Jeremiah Savage, co-race director. “The relocated start, finish, and awards ceremony will deliver the same unforgettable experience our runners expect — with added safety and a beautiful indoor celebration at the Westin.”

For more information, visit mauimarathon.com