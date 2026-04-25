HIDOE opens 47-unit housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators

HIDOE opens 47-unit Ke ʻAla Punia workforce housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. PC: The Image Group

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education marked the opening of its Lahaina educator workforce housing development, a $20 million project designed to support teacher retention and strengthen public education on Maui.

Built by Maui-based developer Dowling Co., the Department’s project includes 47 rental units offered at affordable rates, with educators and staff beginning to move in last month. The project addresses ongoing housing challenges that have made it difficult to recruit and retain educators, particularly on neighbor islands.

HIDOE opens 47-unit Ke ʻAla Punia workforce housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

“We’re taking a real step toward supporting our workforce and strengthening our schools here on Maui. This project also reflects what’s possible when we move with urgency and purpose — breaking ground in May of last year and already welcoming educators into their new homes last month,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

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“I also want to extend a sincere mahalo to Gov. Josh Green for his strong support of workforce housing and for helping make this project possible through $9 million in funding,” Hayashi added.

As part of Saturday’s opening event, cultural practitioner Wilmont Kahaiali‘i performed a blessing of the space, residents and structures. Officials in attendance included Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, West Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey and Rep. Elle Cochran, along with tenants and community members.

HIDOE opens 47-unit Ke ʻAla Punia workforce housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

The Department also announced the official name of the development, Ke ʻAla Punia, gifted by Lahainaluna High School kumu Eva Palakiko. The name reflects a vision for the project that extends beyond housing. Ke ʻAla Punia, meaning “permeating fragrance,” symbolizes the idea that educators nurture students, families and the broader community, with their knowledge and care spreading outward like a fragrance that fills and uplifts Lahaina.

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The development comes at a critical time for the Lahaina community as it continues to rebuild following the 2023 wildfires. By providing stable housing for educators, the project helps ensure continuity for students and supports the long-term resilience of schools.

Mayor Richard Bissen. HIDOE opens 47-unit Ke ʻAla Punia workforce housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

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“When we stood here last year, we had a shared commitment that we would support our educators and help stabilize Lahaina. That’s exactly what this project is doing today,” Mayor Bissen said. “Affordability really is the foundation of everything for people to be able to survive here in our community… This project helps us to restore that balance by providing the workforce housing that will keep our educators and our local families here within Lahaina.”

Rental rates at Ke ‘Ala Punia start at $1,469 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $1,733 for a two-bedroom unit, including water, sewer and trash. Additional subsidies are available for eligible employees to ensure they pay no more than 30% of household income toward rent.

HIDOE opens 47-unit Ke ʻAla Punia workforce housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

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The approximately 5-acre site sits above Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary and below Lahainaluna High.

One of the new residents at Ke ‘Ala Punia is Nathan Pallett, a Lahainaluna alumnus and agriculture teacher at the high school.

“This is the only place that I can stay. Post-fire, a one-bedroom unit is like $2,000 a month. This makes it much more affordable,” Pallett said. “And the commute to work is pretty convenient.”