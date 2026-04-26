Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 05:26 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:48 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:26 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will begin to gradually ease tonight into the first half of the week. An upward trend is expected during the second half of the week as a new northwest swell arrives. This may be followed by a larger northwest swell Friday/Saturday, with surf heights nearing the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf along south facing shores will remain somewhat inconsistent as a southwest swell peaks this evening/tonight. This will be followed by a gradual downward trend by Monday. Another small south-southwest pulse may arrive next weekend from activity within our swell window east of New Zealand.

Surf along east facing shores will remain relatively small and choppy, though a brief strengthening of the trade winds tomorrow could lead to a small bump in surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.