Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2026

April 26, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 05:26 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:48 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:26 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will begin to gradually ease tonight into the first half of the week. An upward trend is expected during the second half of the week as a new northwest swell arrives. This may be followed by a larger northwest swell Friday/Saturday, with surf heights nearing the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain somewhat inconsistent as a southwest swell peaks this evening/tonight. This will be followed by a gradual downward trend by Monday. Another small south-southwest pulse may arrive next weekend from activity within our swell window east of New Zealand. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain relatively small and choppy, though a brief strengthening of the trade winds tomorrow could lead to a small bump in surf. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu