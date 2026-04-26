Maui News

Utility work to impact traffic on Puʻunēnē Avenue, April 28

April 26, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Puʻunene Avenue. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing retired streetlights along Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue to E. Kauaʻi Street in Kahului on Tuesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the partial closure of the northbound lane of Pu‘unēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue to E. Kauaʻi Street. 

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

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Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

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