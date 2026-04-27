A retro bowling alley and other new activities enhance Lānaʻi visitor experience

Lānaʻi Bow, a retro bowling alley is among the new visitor attractions at Lānaʻi City. Courtesy photo

Now, guests at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort have even more reasons to explore Lānaʻi City, with new openings, cultural experiences, and easy access via complimentary shuttles and curated tours.

Highlights include:

Lānaʻi Bowl – The newest addition to Dole Park, Lānaʻi Bowl offers a retro-inspired atmosphere that feels at once nostalgic and fresh. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, families and friends can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while sampling a taste of local Hawaiian cuisine, such as Chicken Katsu, Garlic Shrimp in citrus-garlic butter, and Lānaʻi Axis S&P pizza featuring house made Italian sausage crafted from local venison. Guests can cool off with a thick milkshake, a Pineapple Dole Whip, or a shave ice bowl loaded with all-natural island-inspired syrups.

A sign of good times ahead at Lānaʻi Bowl. Courtesy photo

Deep Hawaii Art – The arrival of Deep Hawaii Art introduces a dynamic new gallery experience, which has acquired the former Mike Carroll Gallery space. Founded by marine artist Kristin Belew and business manager Kacy Lorber, Deep Hawaii Art is dedicated to creating sustainable and ethical art inspired by Lānaʻi’s rich ocean world. Kristin’s degree in Marine Biology (Fisheries Track) led to roles such as a boat captain, naturalist and scuba instructor, where her passion for art and Hawaiian marine life came together. The gallery showcases a remarkable collection ofgyotaku— the ancient Japanese art form of fish printing — alongside stunning jewellery, ocean photography and a curated selection of island-inspired gifts and ocean accessories. Mike Carroll, who has been painting on Lānaʻi since 2002, showcases his art in the new space along with other local artists such as Charlie Palumbo, Vince Cabanilla, Cory Lovejoy, Kendra Medeiros and Paige Su of Poshiki.

Lānaʻi City Grill – Pairing elevated island cuisine and a rotating schedule of live music, Lānaʻi City Grill offers a vibrant dining option in the former Dole Plantation headquarters. Chef Christian Page’s happy hour, Taco Tuesday and dinner menus feature locally sourced ingredients in a new American style, such as Pineapple Parker Rolls, Lānaʻi Axis deer ragu pasta, Boom Boom Smashburger, as well as desserts such as Banana Lumpia and Haupia Trifle among others. An innovative cocktail menu accompanies an eclectic selection of wines, with Master Sommelier Chuck Furuya lending his expertise to the list and hosting wine tasting events.

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Centre – While not new, the centre is a long-standing cultural anchor on the island. From the 1950s to the 1970s, Lānaʻi was the world’s largest pineapple plantation, but the island’s history extends far beyond that period. The island’s official museum, LCHC, covers nearly a millennium of change, from AD 1000 when the first Hawaiians settled on Lānaʻi, to the end of the plantation era in 1992. The museum features a wide range of local artefacts, including clothing, furniture, plantation equipment as well as poi pounders and ulu maika (bowling) stones found by residents when working in the fields.

A complimentary guided tour of historic Lānaʻi City is offered with Tuma, a Lānaʻi Alakaʻi (leader). The experience includes walks through charming plantation-era streets, visits to the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Centre, and stories of the pineapple plantation that once defined the island. Along the route, participants explore local landmarks and gain insights into the people and traditions that shape the community today. Tour schedules are available on the online calendar.