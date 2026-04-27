Hirono urges Senate subcommittee to fund critical forest research program

Hawai‘i US Sen. Mazie Hirono led eight of her Democratic Senate colleagues in urging Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies leadership to include funding for US Forest Service and Rangeland Research and Development Programs in the upcoming fiscal year 2026-2027 funding bill.

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President Donald Trump’s administration announced earlier this year a plan to close the majority of U.S. Forest Service research facilities, including Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry headquarters in Hilo and quarantine facility in Volcano on the Big Island.

In a letter to Subcommittee Chairperson Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, and Ranking Member Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley, the senators stressed the importance of Forest Service research and development.

They requested no less than $273.5 million to cover the program and staffing costs, equal to the fiscal year 2025-2026 funding level enacted by Congress, and a stop to proposed closures.

“Forest Service [Research and Development] advances… are critical for addressing the escalating challenges facing America’s forests, rangelands and communities,” wrote the senators. “Forest Service scientists conduct research that land managers, states, tribes, private landowners and local governments rely on to make informed decisions about wildfire risk reduction, invasive species management, climate resilience, watershed protection and sustainable forest products.”

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Forest Service Research and Development has used forests since 1905 as “living laboratories” to help researchers, governments and communities alike to better understand their surrounding natural environment.

Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry is the only research facility of its kind in the Pacific region, which not only covers Hawai‘i but also the US territories of Guam and American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and through the Compact of Free Association, the nation-states of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Data collected enables researchers, local communities and governments to understand in real time the state of forest health.

In addition to promoting environmental conservation, data collected also helps protect communities from natural disasters — including wildfires. The senators highlighted how the recent uptick in wildfires throughout the country make forest research more critical than ever.

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“The need for this research has never been greater. Wildfires, drought and forest health crises are straining federal, state and local resources,” the senators wrote. “Forest Service [Research and Development] provides the science that allows for … more resilient forests.”

Unique nature of the research and development program was emphasized to show how the program creates irreplicable data that supports, protects and ultimately lowers costs for communities. Continued investments in forest health would help ensure forest research programs can continue.

“The program’s work also advances innovations in carbon storage and climate smart land management — all of which help reduce costs and improve outcomes across the landscape,” the senators wrote.

They concluded their letter by raising alarms about staff loss, expressing how the program’s scientific capacity depends on staff and resource availability.

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These concerns come after reports of understaffing at forest research facilities, including Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry.

Hirono earlier this year introduced legislation that would ensure adequate staffing at the Hilo facility. It is operating with staff below the minimum threshold proposed by the bill.

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The letter was also signed by Democratic US Sens. Alex Padilla Adam Schiff of California, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.