HSJGA Maui Spring Classic Wailea Blue Golf Course

HSJGA MSC Junior World Qualifier Medalists. PC: courtesy

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the Maui Spring Classic as well as the 12 and Under Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifier at Wailea Blue Golf Course this weekend April 25-26.

This event was 36 holes, and a total of 31 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event. The tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship in December (an event that is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season).

HSJGA MSC 9-Hole Participants. PC: courtesy

Maui Spring Classic winners were:

Boys 7-10: Stanley Tanimoto, Kailua Kona

Boys 11-12: Jackson Day, Kailua

Boys 13-14: Daniel Cho, Honolulu

Girls 7-10: Lily Suzuki, Honolulu

Girls 11-12: Sonia Kato, Mililani

9-Hole Flight: Mia Viescas, Kula

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following players earned a spot for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championship in July at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.:

Boys 7-8: Max Cepeda

Boys 9-10: Stanley Tanimoto and Kalā Abraham

Boys 11-12: Jackson Day, Kellen Nogawa, and Xylex Quenga

Girls 9-10: Lily Suzuki and Hawaii Velasco

Girls 11-12: Sonia Kato, Mie Funakoshi, and Aubrey Santander

The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

9-Hole Flight, Par 36, Blue Wave Tees (1,617 yards)

Boys 7-10, Par 71, Gold Tees (5,037 yards)

Boys 11-12, Par 71, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,494 yards)

Boys 13-14, Par 71, White Tees (6,173 yards)

Girls 7-10, Par 71, Gold Tees (5,037 yards)

Girls 11-12, Par 71, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,494 yards)

The HSJGA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaiʻi. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate, and inspire. The association’s goals are to provide the following:

Opportunities that teach responsibility and develop qualities of leadership and integrity, while assisting juniors in becoming productive members of the adult community.

Rules, etiquette, and instructional clinics on the game of golf.

Golf at a minimal cost to juniors.

An environment to promote and encourage good sportsmanship and friendship among junior golfers.

Opportunities to travel and participate in state and national tournaments.

College workshops to assist all juniors with their preparation for higher education.