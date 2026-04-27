Maui Weather Forecast for April 27, 2026





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. North winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 65 to 82. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 51 to 75. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 84. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 68. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 65 to 82. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 51 to 75. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 68 to 83. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift east, however a broad ridge north of the region will remain in place keeping easterly trade winds in the forecast through into the weekend. An upper level trough approaching the islands today will deepen into an upper low near Kauai by Tuesday, leading to increasing cloud and shower trends across the region through the week. Shower activity will favor windward mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours with brief periods of showers drifting into leeward areas.

Discussion

The satellite picture this morning shows clouds surrounding a low level trough that continues to drift westward with the trough axis currently just west of Kauai. High level cirrus clouds, associated with a sub tropical jet stream south of the islands, will continue to stream over the Big Island today. An upper level trough appears on water vapor imagery approaching the island chain from the northwest direction

An upper level trough approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest direction will enhance shower activity across the region through Tuesday. Models are in good agreement that this upper trough will deepen into a weak closed low near Kauai by Tuesday. A weakness in the 500 mb height fields are a good indicator of a weak upper low that the global models are unable to resolve due to resolution issues. Expect temperature inversion heights to rise from 6,000 to 8,000 feet elevation during this time period, deepening cloud heights, producing a wet trade wind weather pattern across the state.

This developing upper low will slowly drift eastward across the region on Tuesday with a troughing pattern lingering just northeast of the state into Friday. The upper low's upstream position, just northeast of the islands, will lift the clouds to higher heights, producing continued wet trade wind weather conditions. These showers will favor windward island mountain slopes, especially during the diurnal rainfall maximum overnight to early morning hours. Periods of passing showers will continue throughout the week and into the weekend due to the persistent unstable trough setting up just northeast of the islands.

Aviation

Moderate trades will continue through the period. Intermittent MVFR is possible across windward sites due to low cigs and showers, but VFR conditions are broadly anticipated. Shower activity may ramp up starting around sunset as an upper level system moves toward the islands.

No AIRMETs are in effect, however a mountain obscuration AIRMET may be needed if low clouds become more widespread due to oncoming shower activity.

Marine

Moderate to fresh easterly trades will continue through Tuesday, then strengthen by midweek as a weak trough shifts to the west and the ridge builds north of the state. This will likely correspond to Small Craft Advisory winds across the typically windier waters surrounding Maui County and the Big Island beginning by Wednesday.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will gradually ease into Tuesday as a northwest swell lowers. An upward trend is expected during the second half of the week as swell generated by a broad low that has lifted north into the Bering Sea near the Date Line reaches the islands. Looking further ahead, confidence remains lower due to model differences, but some guidance continues to suggest a more potent storm evolving over the far northwest Pacific over the next couple of days. If this scenario materializes, a longer-period northwest swell could arrive by the weekend, with surf heights potentially approaching advisory-levels along exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through much of the week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. Another south-southwest pulse may arrive by this weekend from recent activity within our swell window east of New Zealand.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain relatively small and choppy due through midweek, with a slight rise possible later in the week as trades strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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