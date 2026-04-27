The MACC presents Earth, Wind & Fire, June 14

Earth, Wind & Fire. PC: Courtesy

Legendary music group and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire will perform under the shining stars in the A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Wednesday, April 29, and to the general public on Saturday, May 2.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Earth, Wind & Fire. PC: Courtesy

They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

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The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere.

From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires and floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

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Tickets: $78, $98, $138, $198, with a limited number of Gold Circle seating at $248. Gold Circle includes preferred seating and exclusive access to courtyard bars & restrooms. Ticket prices include ALL taxes and fees. Prices increase on the day of the show. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.