Southwest Airlines boosts ʻOhana Rewards

PC: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. celebrates the start of its eighth year of interisland service across Hawaiʻi with new benefits for Members of ʻOhana Rewards, a loyalty program available to all Hawaiʻi residents who are Members of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards.

Beginning today, ʻOhana Rewards Members will earn a minimum of 1,000 Rapid Rewards points for every one-way interisland flight, paired with an ability to purchase one-way interisland flights for as few as 4,000 Rapid Rewards points—this means Members earn enough points to redeem a one-way interisland flight after four one-way interisland flights flown. (Available on qualifying flights).

“We’re strengthening ʻOhana Rewards in our continual commitment to being a meaningful part of the fabric of community across the Islands—hiring locally, partnering locally, and showing up for the long term—by adding more opportunities for Hawaiʻi residents to earn and use their Rapid Rewards points. With up to 50 interisland flights a day, our service within the state brings more convenient connections between the People of Hawaii and life experiences that matter most to them,” said Tony Roach, EVP Chief Customer & Brand Officer. “This is how Southwest can bring back the aloha of those legendary coupon books in 2026, pairing new ease and value with our world-famous Hospitality and experience we offer Hawaii every day.”

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In addition to the new Fly 4, Earn 1 benefit, ʻOhana Rewards membership includes:

Two free checked bags (weight and size limits apply) on all interisland flights, including sports equipment.

One interisland discount promo code each quarter to use for: 10% off interisland cash bookings for Rapid Rewards Members, 20% off interisland cash bookings for Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers, Or up to 25% off interisland points bookings for Members and Cardmembers.

No blackout dates for rewards bookings.

Perks are valid for up to eight passengers traveling on the same reservation.

ʻOhana Rewards is available free to all Rapid Rewards Members who reside in Hawaii. Join Rapid Rewards for free here to unlock additional perks like access to free WiFi thanks to T-Mobile®2 and tier benefits.

Since thoughtfully entering the Hawaii market in 2019, Southwest Airlines has remained committed to supporting causes and organizations that uplift the local community. The carrier has given more than $6 million to 75 nonprofits and organizations since 2019, including AccesSurf, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi, Filipino Community Center, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, and other important causes.

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More than 700 Southwest Employees live and work in Hawaii, many of whom grew up in the islands and returned home to introduce Southwest Hospitality infused with aloha for their hometowns. Southwest also was recognized by HONOLULU Magazine as Best Airline for the second consecutive year.

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Southwest serves Island communities by moving Customers and Cargo across Hawaii through its airport operations in Honolulu (Oʻahu), Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Hawaiʻi Island), and Hilo (Hawaiʻi Island). The carrier offers nonstop service between Hawaiʻi and eight gateway airports on the continent, including recently announced nonstop daily service linking Honolulu and Ontario, California, beginning in June 2026; with additional new service between both Honolulu and Burbank and Las Vegas and Hilo beginning in August 2026.

Southwest currently offers nearly 90 flights a day that touch the Hawaiian Islands. Learn more at Southwest.com/aloha.