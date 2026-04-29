Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2026

April 29, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:49 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:58 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:19 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest to north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell continues to fill in this afternoon and will likely peak tonight into Thursday morning then slowly decline into Friday. Looking further ahead, a storm-force low currently in the North Pacific will send a moderate, longer-period northwest swell toward the islands for late Friday into Saturday, with above average surf expected along north and west facing shores. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard- Caldwell Database). 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through much of the week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small south-southwest pulse should arrive this weekend from recent activity east of New Zealand, providing an increase in surf especially by Sunday. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through midweek, with a slight rise possible Thursday and Friday as trades strengthen. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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