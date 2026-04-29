Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:58 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:19 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest to north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell continues to fill in this afternoon and will likely peak tonight into Thursday morning then slowly decline into Friday. Looking further ahead, a storm-force low currently in the North Pacific will send a moderate, longer-period northwest swell toward the islands for late Friday into Saturday, with above average surf expected along north and west facing shores. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard- Caldwell Database).

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through much of the week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small south-southwest pulse should arrive this weekend from recent activity east of New Zealand, providing an increase in surf especially by Sunday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through midweek, with a slight rise possible Thursday and Friday as trades strengthen.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.