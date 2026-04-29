Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new northwest to north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell continues to fill in this afternoon and will likely peak tonight into Thursday morning then slowly decline into Friday. Looking further ahead, a storm-force low currently in the North Pacific will send a moderate, longer-period northwest swell toward the islands for late Friday into Saturday, with above average surf expected along north and west facing shores. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard- Caldwell Database).
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through much of the week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small south-southwest pulse should arrive this weekend from recent activity east of New Zealand, providing an increase in surf especially by Sunday.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through midweek, with a slight rise possible Thursday and Friday as trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com